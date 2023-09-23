TASS: the development of the Russian hypersonic missile “Zmeevik” has been frozen

The development of the Russian hypersonic ballistic missile Zmeevik has been suspended in favor of efforts to modernize existing missile weapons. This was reported with reference to a source in the military-industrial complex TASS.

“Work on the Zmeevik has been frozen, since now all the efforts of the defense industry are aimed at improving all the missile weapons that are already flying,” the source said.

According to him, in its tactical and technical characteristics, the Serpentine is reminiscent of the Chinese DF-21D anti-ship missile, designed, in particular, to destroy carriers of promising American Dark Eagle hypersonic missiles.

“In connection with the existing difficulties of the US Department of Defense in creating the Dark Eagle, the government customer received instructions to the developer of Zmeevik to direct all efforts to modernize and improve the weapons used in a special military operation in Ukraine,” the interlocutor clarified.

In September, Bloomberg, citing a Pentagon statement, reported that the US Department of Defense canceled the planned test of the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) long-range hypersonic missile system, known as Dark Eagle, after a pre-flight check.

In July 2022, TASS, citing sources close to the military department and the defense-industrial complex, reported that Russia was developing a Zmeevik ballistic missile with hypersonic combat equipment, which in its characteristics would be similar to the Chinese DF-21D and DF missiles -26.