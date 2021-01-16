Being one of the most anticipated games to reach Xbox, the new installment of the STALKER license is one of the games whose launch dances from the current 2021 onwards. The truth is that it seems that STALKER 2 will be a game that will arrive in 2021, And it seems likely considering the latest statements from the study. The development of STALKER 2 is progressing well, and in fact, they wanted to give a small preview of what the players will find with respect to the protagonist figure of the adventure.

One of the big reveals for STALKER 2 was the trailer running on Unreal Engine 4 that we saw a few weeks ago. A trailer that did not really reflect what the gameplay will be like, but what the technical section will be like and what the game may look like. Even so, all this is but a preview of a game that promises to be much more complex and intense. And in a news of the official xbox magazine, STALKER 2 has been confirmed to have a new lead.

GSC Game World has shared very interesting information on the Xbox website, since it is a game that for now maintains an exclusive launch on consoles on the Microsoft platform, also doing so via Xbox Game Pass. And that day, which we still do not know, we will find a new adventure that will continue the story, but He will do it with Skif, the new protagonist. It is a new stalker, or stalker, and will follow the path that its predecessors took to discover what is happening in the area.

Explaining the sequence that we could see in the game engine trailer, it is a small sequence in which you can see some ruins on the outskirts of the dead city of Pripyat. It is an extremely dangerous place and one that no one would visit of their own free will. And the dangers are a constant, in fact, it can be sensed that despite there being things to explore in that area, the rush squeezes Skif for those dangers. The reason a stalker visits an area is to discover emissions. It is one of the characteristics of this series of games, where the agents seek to analyze these areas where there is a powerful release of anomalous energy in the affected area.

With all this, what is most interesting is the update of the status of the development situation, where GSC Game World confirms that STALKER 2 development is progressing well. They relapse in some aspects that were already confirmed long ago, such as that it will be a game that will make use of ray tracing technology, or Ray Tracing, even on Xbox consoles, looking to recreate the action at 4K.

The only problem is that, although we know that development is going smoothly, there is still no set release date. For now, the objective view that indicates that STALKER 2 coming to Xbox consoles in 2021 and PC, arriving directly via Xbox Game Pass.