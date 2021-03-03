Although Resident Evil 8 has yet to be released, Capcom is likely already working on the next installment. The franchise is increasingly positioned at the critical and public level, reaping greater success as time passes. With Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Capcom regained the trust of users and, since then, Resident Evil has once again become one of the highest rated and most desired franchises by users. Of course, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 contributed to it. Soon it will be the turn of Village, although it will not be the last project in the saga, because the development of Resident Evil 4 Remake would have started in 2018 and Resident Evil 9 would already be underway.

The development of Resident Evil 4 Remake would have started in 2018:

Wait until you find out that there was a period of time that RE: 2, RE: 3, RE8, Outrage, RE: 4 & RE9 were all in development at the exact same time (late 2018). https://t.co/UMzFRSK7mt – AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@ AestheticGamer1) March 3, 2021

“You’ll see when you know that there was a time when Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 8, Outrage, Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 9 were being developed at exactly the same time (late 2018),” he commented on Twitter the famous insider Dusk Golem.

As the well-known insider Dusk Golem has commented, Resident Evil 9 it would be a reality. The initial forecast was to release Resident Evil 8 in 2020, but a series of delays affected Resident Evil 2, delaying subsequent titles. The new installment of the saga has been three and a half years in development and, according to commented, Capcom fully trusts it and aims to be one of the best games in the franchise.

But Capcom does not want to stay there and would already have in hand Resident Evil 4 Remake. According to the insider himself, after Resident Evil 8 it would be the turn of the rumored Resident Evil Revelations 3, which would bring Rebecca Chambers back, then the time would come for the expected Resident Evil 4 Remake. And we would finally have Resident Evil 9 by 2024.

New clues from Resident Evil 4 Remake development thanks to Teppen

The truth is that this would fit with the temporary forecasts of Capcom’s leaks, which point to Revelations 3 for 2022 and Resident Evil 4 Remake for 2023. As well as with the dynamics of the Japanese company of alternating mainline games with remakes and spin-offs. What do you think of the idea?