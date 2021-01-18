One of the games that many users are waiting for is Overwatch 2, and it is normal that this game can be one of the most anticipated given the success of its first installment. For several years now, this sequel to the popular multiplayer shooter has hardly been talked about. Although a few weeks ago, when talking about BlizzcOnline 2021, everything seemed to predict that Blizzard would take giant steps for the launch of Overwatch 2, we found a rumor that could indicate otherwise. Now, it is ensured that Overwatch 2 development would be going at a very slow pace.

The information would come from the hand of Meter, which is a streamer close to the studio’s structure and has been offering extensive Overwatch support. In one of his most recent broadcasts, he assures that the game is not likely to be about to come out. He comments that the development of Overwatch 2 would be going at a very slow pace and that it will take time to arrive.

Despite the theories that came to confirm that Overwatch 2 could see the light in that BlizzcOnline in February, Jeff Kaplan also wanted to lower expectations by ensuring that the game still had a long way to go. And it is possible that the insider took advantage of Kaplan’s words to support his theory. In a way, It is unknown to what extent Overwatch 2 will change what was offered in Overwatch, although everything indicates that it will be a game that will follow the same line.

The PVE, which is the main novelty that will allow us to introduce a story and new game modes, is something that can be a great job, although deep down, what may surprise us the most is a change in its technical section. Many months have passed, since it was confirmed in 2019, and since that moment, in which the main news were announced, nothing of the game has been seen. BlizzcOnline was relied on for Blizzard to provide all the missing information, with some even relying on an imminent release date.

Overwatch introduces a new map for a new event

And the reality is that this event will be a perfect place for all the necessary information about the development of Overwatch 2 to be offered and, if possible, any information about its launch. For now, it can only be said that Overwatch 2 was confirmed for Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. We’ll see if they give us the missing information next month.