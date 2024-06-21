At least according to the information shared by Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz, who in the latest episode of the GI Microcast podcast stated that Team Asobi employed about 3 years for development with a team of around 60 people a number which however may not take into account any collaborations with external studios.

Astro Bot managed to win over many players with the State of Play trailer and generating an enthusiasm similar to what is seen with other productions of a certain caliber from PlayStation Studios, and all of it seems with some shorter development times and a smaller team than other blockbusters made by Sony teams.

Don’t you need a big production to make a great game?

It must be said, however, that considering the genre and tone of Astro Bot, the development certainly did not require motion capture, the drafting of an elaborate screenplay or a graphics structure as close to photorealism as these clearly do not help speed up the process.

The robotic version of Kratos in Astro Bot

For comparison, in a 2019 interview with Road to VR, creative director and producer Nicolas Doucet reported that Astro Bot: Rescue Mission for PlayStation VR was made in half the time and with only 25 people. So even in these cases we are talking about a very short development cycle, net of excellent results, considering that the game received very high ratings from critics and the public.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Astro Bot will be available starting from September 6, 2024 PS5 exclusive. In addition to the State of Play trailer that made players fall in love, we had the opportunity to try it first-hand, here are our impressions.