Russian scientists started to develop a vaccine towards coronavirus lengthy earlier than the pandemic, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Nationwide Analysis Middle for Epidemiology and Microbiology, advised Izvestia.

In response to him, three generations of researchers have labored on the know-how for creating the drug for 25 years. It was initially deliberate for use for gene remedy, when a wholesome human gene is launched into the physique to interchange the broken one. In 2014, the method was used to design vector vaccines, particularly towards the Ebola virus. She was examined, together with two years within the African nation of Guinea, the place there was a spotlight of an infection, and she or he confirmed good outcomes when it comes to security and immunogenicity.

The primary drug for coronavirus primarily based on the know-how started to be developed 2-2.5 years in the past. Then the purpose was to make a vaccine towards the MERS virus, which causes Center East respiratory syndrome, and the mortality fee from it’s 40 p.c. After the second part of medical trials, the analysis employees engaged on the drug switched to the COVID-19 vaccine. Because of this, the MERS vaccine turned the prototype of the vaccine towards the brand new coronavirus; they’re virtually 80 p.c related in nucleotide sequence.

“Once we acquired the state project on the finish of February, we already knew all the small print of the drug that we had been to design. We solely needed to substitute the sequence of the MERS virus with the sequence of COVID-19 in the identical carriers, in the identical vectors, in the identical doses, ”Gunzburg stated, including that the scientists had been additionally conscious of what doses of the drug to inject to animals and what roughly – to an individual.

The manufacturing of the registered Russian vaccine towards coronavirus Sputnik V started on August 15. The primary to be vaccinated are medical doctors and lecturers. Mass vaccination in Moscow started on September 5, in Russia as a complete it begins in the midst of the month. The outcomes of two phases of a medical trial of the drug are printed within the main medical journal The Lancet.