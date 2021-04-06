The Promotion Institute and the Murcian Institute of Social Action (IMAS), two of the jewels in the crown of the regional Administration, will continue in the hands of the expelled councilors of Citizens, specifically Valle Miguélez, head of Business, Industry and Portavocía , and Vice President Isabel Franco, who continues to lead Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy.

This is contemplated in the decree of redistribution of powers published on Saturday in the Official Gazette of the Region (BORM) on the occasion of the remodeling of the regional Executive carried out by the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras.

The Info and the IMAS are two of the autonomous organizations that manage the most budget. The Development Institute, which manages public aid to companies in the Region, had 100.3 million euros last year, while IMAS had 298 million.

López Miras respects in this way the distribution of powers that was agreed with Ciudadanos in the 2019 governance agreement, despite the fact that the leadership of the orange formation no longer recognizes this pact. It was speculated that the Info could pass into the hands of Javier Celdrán within his new attributions of Economy, but in the end it has not been the case.

For his part, Marcos Ortuño will have a key role at the head of the Presidency, since he will be in charge of coordinating the Commission of General Secretaries (which decides what matters are brought to the Governing Council) and of relations with the Regional Assembly. However, the head of the Presidency will not have the communication assignments, which Javier Celdrán maintains. This will be in charge of the public organism Radiotelevisión of the Region of Murcia (RTRM). The public tender for the indirect management of La 7 is therefore under its control.

Second step



On the other hand, once the Executive structure is completed with the entry of Marcos Ortuño and Mabel Campuzano, the directors are preparing to configure the second step.

The most immediate will be in the departments of the ‘exCs’. Isabel Franco has to appoint a general secretary to replace Antonio Sánchez Lorente. Miguélez has to rebuild the entire team, since the senior officials who worked with Martínez Vidal were dismissed after the motion of censure. Francisco Álvarez is in the same situation, whose collaborators resigned en bloc (except for two) by order of the orange coordinator.