The Development Bank of Latin America presents this Thursday its annual conference “Latin America – Europe Relations” on bi-regional integration and cooperation ties between South America, the Caribbean and the European Union. This edition of the conference, which will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will focus on proposing a way out of the economic crisis through an alliance between both regions. In the current complex context, argues the CAF, it is especially important to build a strategic alliance for economic and social recovery that allows us to face the challenges posed by this new global context.

The conference will have two panels: the first will focus on a bi-regional vision for economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, while the second will address investment in physical and digital infrastructure as an engine for the recovery of our region. Among the speakers are Ana de la Cueva, Secretary of State for the Economy and Business Support of Spain; Jutta Irpilainen, European Commissioner for International Associations; Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary General of the Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB) and former Vice President of Costa Rica; and Antonio Garamendi, president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations.