Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Khalid Jassim Al-Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, honored the Uzbek Shukurov player of the “King”, in the presence of Ali Salem Al-Midfa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Club, after the player named “Sharjah” on his fitness gym in the capital, Tashkent.

Shukurov opened a number of sports and charitable commercial projects in his country, including the fitness hall, which he called Sharjah, and the designation of the project received positive echoes, as the player published promotional videos through his social media accounts, transmitted by news accounts and the interaction with the UAE and Sharjah fans to a large extent. Which reflected the friendly relationship between the player and the crowd.

For his part, Khaled Jassim Al-Madfa praised the player’s initiative, which contributes to promoting the name of the emirate in Tashkent, and expresses the player’s attachment to Sharjah and its people, given the positive interaction during his stay in the country, and his influence with the originality of its culture and the generosity of its people.

Shukurov is considered one of the prominent players in the Uzbek national team, with whom he participated in many international events, most notably the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the UAE and the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Through this honor, the authority looks forward to opening more areas for cooperation and benefiting from Shukurov’s commercial projects in Tashkent, as it is a distinct opportunity to promote tourism destinations in the emirate and attract Uzbek tourists to it, as it works during the coming period by placing leaflets and posters in its shops and displaying promotional videos for Sharjah. The matter met with acceptance and enthusiasm from the player who strongly welcomed cooperation with the Authority in this field.

Shukurov is considered one of the distinguished players in the Arab Gulf League in the three seasons he played for Sharjah, and he was among the “King” battalion that achieved the league and Super Gulf Arab League, after a long absence. The player is also known for his high morals and respect for all, and he is a foreigner of great popularity among fans. Emirati football in general and “the king” in particular.

Regarding the reason for his commercial projects in his country called Sharjah, Shukurov said: When I came to Sharjah 3 seasons ago, I did not know much because it is the first professional experience outside Uzbekistan, in addition to my lack of mastery of Arabic and English, yet I found great support from my colleagues and the club management. And the technical staff, and everyone worked to facilitate my mission with the team, despite the difficulty of communication, as was the great love of the supportive Sharjah fans, and it facilitated my task, and also made me play ball, and I am surrounded by love, as I brought my family to live with me, and I am proud that my two daughters were born in Sharjah.

He added that this special relationship with the venue, the public and the club created a strong link between me and the name of Sharjah, and I decided that this project in my country should bear the name of the emirate to be part of the return of the favor.

The authority is studying with Shukurov during the next stage proposals on the possibility of attracting some Uzbek celebrities and influencers known for their large media fans in his homeland, and studying opportunities for cooperation with them as promotional ambassadors for tourism in Sharjah, and introducing the Uzbek public to the tourism and development projects that Sharjah is witnessing in this sector, the various experiences offered by «the emirate. Al-Basma »to its visitors, in addition to highlighting the great interest that the development process of the tourism sector receives from the government and the wise leadership in the emirate.