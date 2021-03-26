The creators of the STALKER game series have released a video demonstrating models of weapons and costumes of the factions. The video is available on Youtube-Xbox Developer Channel.

In the video you can see the costumes of the warring factions “Duty” and “Freedom”. The authors of the video noticed that the equipment of the organizations has been redesigned taking into account the new engine. “Representatives of these two ideologies will never come to an agreement,” said Zakhar Bocharov, PR manager of the GSC Game World studio, presenting the video. According to Bocharov, if you look closely at the updated costumes of the factions, you will notice small abrasions on the fabric and scratches on the metal parts.

Related materials It’s time to get out Sony has released the PlayStation 5. How did the next generation of consoles come about and what to play on it?

Bocharov also said that the game will have more than 30 types of weapons. Moreover, each of them can be modified at the request of the gamer. The video showed the models popular in the early parts of STALKER – hunting sawed-off, “Viper”, “Vintar”, RP-74 and other weapons.

At the end of the video, Zakhar Bocharov said that a constructor has appeared in the game, which allows you to customize the appearance of an NPC. In particular, the developers are using a plug-in to create the teeth of the characters so that “every character in the Zone has a unique smile.”

A studio representative said that the release of a new video about STALKER 2 is timed to coincide with the studio’s 25th anniversary. Bocharov said that the next video on the game – for example, the first gameplay trailer – will be released before the end of the year.

At the end of 2020, GSC Game World released the first teaser for STALKER 2. The game will be available for PC and Xbox. The original title of the series – STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl – was released in 2007.