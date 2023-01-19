As the release date approaches Dead Space Remakethe boys of Motif Studio, who have dealt with the development of the title, have declared that it is so scary as to make it almost impossible to play at night with headphones. This will surely make the lovers of the starring series happy Isaac Clarke and the Ishimura.

Balancing the horror component within a video game is always difficult. Making it too scary might scare users away, but at the same time making it too simple might make players bored. One of the games that proved to be more complete from this point of view was the dead space original. The remake, however, seems to push much more on the scary component.

“When I play at night it’s impossible to use headphones,” he said David Robillardthe technical director of Dead Space Remake. “It’s too scary! The realism and atmosphere are impressive, and I’m not just talking about the setting. The scariest part of the original title was certainly that of the medical area, which according to what is visible from the trailers, will return in Dead Space Remake. The boys of Motif Studio they stated that they only worked on the weakest areas and elements of the game that worked less in its original version.