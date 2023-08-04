Larian Studios has just published what we could classify as his masterpiece, Baldur’s Gate 3although it hasn’t come out yet pc the game about the world of Dungeons & Dragons is already a success in sales and critical acclaim from the public. As often happens nowadays, there are those who have speculated on the possible acquisition of the development studio: the latter clarified his position before the rumors became certain news.

In fact, the development team has recently created its own launch platform for its titles, to which you register and you can get your games directly from them, you can also buy merchandising and even the board game of Divinity: Original Sin II. This clearly suggests that the company has no intention of losing control over its products and consequently over their creativity.

In a recent interview conducted by Bloomberg, executive director Swen Vincke said:

I’m getting old, but I’m certainly not done yet. The strong point of this company is that I am very involved in the gameplay and also make the final decisions. We can do things in service of the games we’re making.

In the course of his speech, however, he hinted that it is always a compliment when companies like Microsoft or Sony show their interest in a small reality like theirs.