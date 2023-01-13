Portkey Games has released the final system requirements for the Harry Potter role-playing game Hogwarts Legacy. Developers shared information on January 12 on their official website. site.

So, the game will take up 85 GB on computers, while running it will require a fairly powerful PC. To play at minimum quality settings, you need an Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 processor, an operating system of at least Windows 10, 16 GB of RAM (RAM). To enjoy Hogwarts Legacy in ultra and ultra 4K quality, you need an Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor and 32 GB of RAM. At the same time, no matter what settings the player chooses, he will also need an SSD.

For consoles, Hogwarts Legacy will have two modes, one focused on image quality and the other focused on performance. The former will support higher resolutions at 30 FPS, while the latter will offer smoother gaming at 60 FPS.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on February 10 on PC, Xbox Series and PlayStation 5. The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions will be released in early April, and the project will be released on the Nintendo Switch on July 25.

On December 20, Hogwarts Legacy was voted the most anticipated game of 2023 on the official PlayStation Blog.