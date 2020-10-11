The director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gunzburg, compared the response to the coronavirus vaccine in men and women. He told about this RIA News…

Answering the question about the difference in reactions, the scientist assured that at present there are no differences in the state after vaccination in men and women. Any reaction to the coronavirus vaccine in all volunteers manifests itself in the same way. “Maybe when 40 thousand [человек] if we vaccinate, then a statistically significant difference will be found, but so far it has not been possible to notice, ”he explained.

Earlier, Gunzburg said that it would be possible to refuse wearing a medical mask in public places only 21 days after the coronavirus vaccination. It is important to understand in which group of subjects the vaccinated patient was: in the experimental group or in the placebo group. It is also important to know the level of antibodies in the blood.

On August 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of the world’s first coronavirus vaccine produced in Russia. The drug, developed by the Gamaleya Center and the Ministry of Defense, was named Sputnik V. Its production started on 15 August. The first will be vaccinated by doctors and citizens from risk groups. Mass vaccination against coronavirus will be launched in 2021.