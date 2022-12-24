STALKER game developer Vladimir Fresh Yezhov died near Bakhmut

One of the developers of the STALKER game series died in the zone of a special military operation (SVO). About this on Saturday, December 24, in his Telegram-channel reports RT.

According to the publication, the death of Vladimir Fresh Yezhov, the developer of the well-known series of games about alternative history in the explosion zone at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, became known from his acquaintances, who reported that the Ukrainian died during the battles for Bakhmut. The details of the battle, during which Yershov died, are not reported.

On December 23, it became known about the death near Bakhmut of the director of the Kvartal 95 studio Oleg Bobalo.