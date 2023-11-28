“Novichok” developer Rink: there is no serious threat to Budanova’s life from poisoning

There is no serious threat to the life of the wife of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Marianna Budanova, after the poisoning, but the incident may become a reason for provocations towards Russia. About this in conversation with RIA News said Doctor of Chemical Sciences, developer of the Novichok nerve-paralytic system Leonid Rink.