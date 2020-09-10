Russian blogger Alexei Navalny couldn’t have been poisoned by any of the Novichok class nerve brokers, since he had no signs of intoxication with them. Thus, the info on the brand new model of the substance in a dialog with RIA News commented on one in all its creators Leonid Rink.

“Completely bullshit. I, after all, know all of the choices for “Newbies”. However this assertion has nothing to do with the mechanism of motion, with the truth that signs ought to seem. There may be none of them. Even in the event you say what you need, there are not any signs, ”he stated indignantly. Rink clarified that the primary symptom of the Novichok’s defeat is loss of life.

Earlier, the German version printed a cloth through which it introduced a brand new model of the substance, beforehand unknown. It was this, in accordance with journalists, that led to Navalny’s intoxication.

Earlier, the chief toxicologist of the Omsk area, Alexander Sabaev, described the results of the entry of “Novichok” into the human physique. He burdened that if the substance received into the blood, the affected person would die within the first few hours after poisoning.

Navalny grew to become unwell on August 20 throughout a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. Within the first two days, the blogger was assisted by docs from the Omsk hospital. In addition they launched him to a man-made coma. On August 22, the affected person was despatched to a clinic in Berlin.

On September 2, the German authorities introduced that army toxicologists had discovered traces of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s physique and known as on the Russian authorities to answer this data. Moscow, in flip, stated that they’re ready for a response to the request of the Prosecutor Common’s Workplace of Russia to the Ministry of Justice of Germany.