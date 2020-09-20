One of the developers of the nerve poison “Novichok” Vil Mirzayanov apologized to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnywho was poisoned with this substance.

“I sincerely apologize to Navalny for being involved in this criminal business – the development of this substance, which he poisoned with”– said the chemist on the air of the Dozhd TV channel.

He noted that he devoted his entire subsequent life to the struggle against the use of combat poisons. Mirzayanov explained that in 1993 he met with a man who survived the Novichok poisoning. He stated that the symptoms he described are similar to those mentioned by Navalny on Instagram on September 19.

“All the symptoms are similar. He overcame, survived. Apparently, Navalny will have to be patient. But ultimately he must be healthy. “, – said the scientist.

Mirzayanov said that the restoration of a Russian politician could take up to a year, and the situation with the impossibility of writing words on the blackboard, which Navalny described, is associated with problems of signal transmission from the brain to functional organs – Novichok’s molecules prevent the breakdown of the protein responsible for the transmission of such signals …

As “FACTS” wrote, earlier Navalny talked about how his recovery is going and what symptoms of poisoning he had.

