The American corporation Electronic Arts has completely left Russia, a source close to the company told Izvestia. She has developed games such as FIFA, Need for Speed, F1 (“Formula 1”).

“EA is no longer officially represented in Russia,” the source said.

This was confirmed by the ex-employee of the agency, which was previously responsible for the promotion of Electronic Arts in Russia. According to him, the company has transferred all marketing activities related to the CIS countries to its office in Poland. This information was confirmed by the interlocutor of Izvestia in one of the large eSports organizations.

Electronic Arts announced the suspension of sales of its games in the Russian Federation and Belarus on March 4 this year. Since then, the studio’s new products have not appeared in domestic stores. From the report of Electronic Arts for the financial year, published in May, it became known that the American corporation will not return to the Russian market until at least April 2023. The document noted that this is just an assumption, but EA is ready for such a development.

“The closure of the representative office in Russia will create additional difficulties for the company’s regional partners. They will not be able to promptly contact Electronic Arts and resolve issues related to technical support. In particular, if users have problems with an already purchased game, the operation of its online functions, there will be no one to turn to for help in setting up the application, ”said Yaroslav Meshalkin, director of strategic communications for Russian esports organizations at ESforce Holding.

He added: in addition to technical support, players are also deprived of bonuses. For example, if a user previously experienced some problems with the game from EA, then he could be credited with game currency as compensation.

