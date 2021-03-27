All known mutations of the coronavirus do not affect the immune response generated by the EpiVacCorona vaccine, said Alexander Ryzhikov, head of the Department of Zoonotic Infections and Influenza at the Vector Center. RIA News…

He added that the advantage of the peptide vaccine is that it is resistant to various mutations of the virus, and also suggests the possibility of multiple revaccinations. “We are closely monitoring all known mutations of the coronavirus, these are British, South African, Brazilian, Californian variants,” Ryzhikov said.

In total, three vaccines against COVID-19 have been registered in Russia today. The first to be registered was “Sputnik V”, consisting of two components based on the human adenovirus. After Sputnik V, two more domestic vaccines, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak, were registered.