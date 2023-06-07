“When we develop superior intelligence, we are likely to make decisions that most investors look at with great amazement,” Altman said at a conference in Abu Dhabi.

Asked if the company would go public, he answered, “I don’t want to be sued by the public market, Wall Street and so on, so no, I’m not interested.”

OpenAI has so far secured $10 billion from Microsoft as it expands its investment in building computing capabilities.

“We have a very strange structure. We have a ceiling to make a profit,” Altman said.

OpenAI began as a non-profit organization before later creating a “cap-profit” company, which allowed it to raise outside funds on the promise of continuing the nonprofit’s work.