Violators of traffic rules on electric scooters and other personal mobility devices (PIMs) can be identified using traffic cameras, provided their functions are expanded. He announced this on January 6 TASS representative of the company that develops such complexes Sergei Kusov.

According to him, there are two technically feasible possibilities for this. The first requires cameras to recognize the faces of drivers with Face ID, but this requires an appropriate base. The second way proposed by the developer is to attach a readable license plate to each SIM.

On electric scooters, the license plate can be mounted on the handlebars, and in the case of riding a unicycle, it can be attached to the helmet, Kusov clarified. He noted that for scooters and many other types of SIMs, numbers of approximately the same size as those installed on motorcycles are suitable.

The developer also pointed out the possibility of using a hybrid control option in case the driver and SIM owner are different persons. In general, according to Kusov, to ensure safety on roads and sidewalks, it is necessary to look for appropriate ways.

Earlier, on December 28, the head of the All-Russian Union of Insurers (VSU), Evgeny Ufimtsev, said in an interview with Izvestia that when renting scooters, insurance policies should become mandatory, whereas at the moment such an option is voluntary.

Prior to this, on December 20, the State Commission for Combating Illegal Traffic in Industrial Products approved the inclusion of electric scooters and electric motors for general use in the list of goods subject to mandatory certification. At the same time, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov noted that mandatory certification of electric scooters in Russia would prevent the increasing incidence of harm to the health of citizens.

In mid-November, it was reported that the number of accidents involving electric scooters in Moscow had more than quadrupled over the past nine months. In a third of cases, minors were involved in road accidents. Two accidents in 2023 resulted in the death of victims.