The palace in Gelendzhik, which attracted public attention, was conceived as an apartment hotel or a hotel with a swimming pool. A representative of the developer company said this in an interview with journalist Alexander Rogatkin at Russia-1.

The owner, who wished not to disclose his name yet, allowed filming on the territory of the facility, and the staff of the TV channel were able to study it. Rogatkin came to the conclusion that the owner will soon declare his rights to the palace – he said that he had learned about the preparation of a special press conference.

Earlier, Mash journalists visited the palace in Gelendzhik from the investigation of Alexei Navalny. One of the builders of the palace agreed to conduct a tour for journalists on the condition that filming would take no more than an hour. The published footage shows that the main work was completed only on the facade of the building. Initial construction work is underway inside the rooms. Reporters were unable to find out the purpose of the building, as well as the names of the owners.