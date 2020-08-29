The Amazon is not the only Brazilian biome under threat. The Pantanal, a region in the south of the country, suffered the highest number of fires in July since 1998, when the National Institute for Space Studies began recording. A total of 1,684 were produced, more than triple those recorded in the same month of 2019, when there were 494. The biome is the largest flooded plain in the world and spans the States of Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul and the neighboring countries Paraguay and Bolivia. It is also the habitat of thousands of species, some indigenous.

The increase in devastation in the Pantanal is related to the severe drought that occurred in the first half of this year — it rained 50% less — which has facilitated the spread of the flames. And this lack of rain may be related to what happens thousands of miles away. “There are many studies in Brazil that show that the humidity that comes out of the Amazon supplies other regions of the country, in the center-west, the southeast and the south,” says Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory.

This is due to a phenomenon known as flying rivers: “Due to the trade winds and the Andes mountain range, these flying rivers push the moisture from the perspiration of the jungle down. When there is a drier season in the forest or an increase in deforestation, an imbalance occurs in these flying rivers and in the entire hydrological system ”, explains Astrini. As a result, rainfall and humidity are reduced in the Pantanal, which favors the proliferation of fires.

The one who fights in the front line against fire in the region is Alexandre Pereira, an environmental analyst from the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources who works in the entity’s fire suppression program, known as Prevfogo. “This year is being atypical when it comes to climate issues, with below-average rainfall and temperatures above,” he says. As a consequence, he explains, there is a change in the Pantanal flood and ebb regime: “This year we see a very low flood, one of the lowest since the 1970s, when the biome suffered a great drought.” This creates “a perfect setting for large forest fires to occur.”

The situation in the Amazon is also considered a factor influencing the devastation of the Pantanal, according to Pereira. “The deforestation of the jungle is reflected in the dynamics here, since the rains generated by the flying rivers regulate the floods in this region,” he explains. The analyst points out that a certain derangement in the rainfall regime can already be observed, as a large volume is concentrated in a few days. “The soil cannot absorb the water and feed the water table. Then the water runs off ”, he says.

The experts interviewed by EL PAÍS are unanimous in pointing out that practically all the fires that have occurred this year in the biome are of human origin. So who started the fires? “As in 2019, the vast majority are caused by the renovation of the pasture in large rural properties, a typical practice of the Pantanal,” explains André Siqueira, president of ECOA, a non-governmental organization dedicated to environmental protection. According to Siquis, the government tries to attribute the devastation to the riverside communities, more socially vulnerable, “as if it were possible that the subsistence plantations were behind all these fires.” President Jair Bolsonaro went so far as to accuse NGOs of devastating the Amazon at the end of last year.

The ‘cattle’ that the government lets through

Seeing that the situation in the Amazon and the Pantanal would be dramatic, the Ministry of the Environment banned controlled fires in both regions for 120 days on July 16. According to the text, signed by Minister Ricardo Salles, they were authorized only “in areas not located in the Legal Amazon and the Pantanal when they are essential for carrying out agricultural practices, as long as they are previously authorized by the State environmental body.” The content is superimposed on a law of the States of Mato Grosso do Sul and Mato Grosso that prohibits fires at this time of year.

Despite this attempt to control the devastation of Brazilian biomes, Salles tried to change the goal of reducing deforestation and illegal fires in early August, according to a newspaper report. Or State of São Paulo. The government plan provided for a 90% reduction in devastation by 2023. After proposing the change of this goal to another that limited the reduction of fires to certain areas, the minister backed down due to criticism from environmentalists and opposition parties. The controversy was such that even the Ministry of Economy had to pronounce itself: “Brazil already has a goal of reducing 100% of illegal deforestation by 2030, which is maintained.” However, it is not yet clear whether there will be a reduction in the goal by 2023.

The president of the Senate Environment Committee, Fabiano Contarato, used social networks to criticize Salles’ attitude. “It is keeping the promise to take advantage of the pandemic to ‘pass the cattle’ [frase que pronunció en una reunión ministerial en referencia al deseo de derribar el máximo de leyes medioambientales posibles durante la emergencia sanitaria]. Bolsonaro has handed over the forest estate to criminals, public land thieves, illegal miners and deforesters. The damage to the country will be irreversible! ”He wrote.