Mexican authorities confirmed that the passage of Hurricane Otis through the state of Guerrero, in the south of the country, caused 46 deaths, while 58 people are still missing. In Acapulco, the most affected city, telecommunications and electricity services are slowly recovering among streets crisscrossed by the desperation of hundreds of families who lost everything.

The traces of devastation are still alarming. The death toll continues to rise and the number of victims exceeds the help of authorities at all levels. Otis destroyed a city in a few hours, abruptly breaking the life project of hundreds of Mexicans who live—or lived—near the coastal area of ​​the state of Guerrero, where on Wednesday, October 25, this level 5 hurricane, the maximum category.

A completely ruined port is the visible reminder of the new reality faced by the locals of Acapulco, one of the country’s main resorts. Stripped of everything, they now sleep in shelters, on soccer fields, in the open, with the few things they had left and which they hold tightly because desperation has brought looting and crime.

The Government of Guerrero, led by Evelyn Salgado, confirmed this Tuesday, October 31 that the death toll amounts to 46, of these 36 are men and 10 are women. Only 18 bodies have been handed over to their families, while the Prosecutor’s Office continues its work to remove bodies and other organizations maintain search and rescue efforts.

The destruction of telecommunications initially caused reports of hundreds of missing people. With the gradual restoration of the service, so far 180 people have been located alive. However, the search for 58 is still ongoing.

The search is expanded to those who were at sea. Families of sailors and fishermen look for their own. According to the Secretary of the Navy, 29 sunken vessels have been recorded so far.

Meanwhile, a team of more than 2,600 people is taking stock of the damage to homes and infrastructure. As of Monday, October 30, 20,961 affected homes had been identified.

Residents sit in a windowless bank with destroyed ATMs two days after Hurricane Otis hit as a Category 5 storm in Acapulco, Mexico, on Friday, October 27, 2023. AP – Marco Ugarte

Beyond Acapulco

Not only the tourist area of ​​Acapulco suffered damage. Places on the hills and other surrounding towns were also affected, including Coyuca de Benítez, which is 30 kilometers north of the famous resort.

The mayor of said city, Ossiel Pacheco, informed the program ‘Qué Chilangos Pasa?’, that 90% of homes are affected by the passage of Otis, between total and partial damage. After six days, he reported that a main road artery was cleared that allows the entry of humanitarian aid for the eight shelters that house some 1,500 people. Meanwhile, community kitchens are working to offer at least two portions of food for the more than 9,000 affected people.

In that city, with about 13,000 inhabitants, six deaths were recorded and there are no reports of missing people. Hospitals and public schools were also affected in Coyuca de Benítez.

The mayor mentioned that crop losses have not yet been quantified, in an eminently agricultural and rural municipality.

Testimonies of resistance and pain

Those who have decided to stay to recover their home face countless obstacles that even put their lives at risk.

“We’re going to try to bring in supplies in different ways because a lot of people have cut their feet from walking barefoot on whatever the wind is blowing all over the ground. We are barefoot and we have nothing, we don’t want to see the wounds we have on our feet because we don’t want that to prevent us from going out to look for food for our children,” said Julián Matadama, 52, who collects the debris and tries to clean the stagnant mud in front of his house.

They not only have to overcome obstacles on the ground. Diseases, such as dengue, desperation due to lack of water and suffering from infections worsen the crisis in this region. The lack of medicines is a constant and people with catastrophic illnesses are the first to feel this shortage.

A woman stands among damaged items in the mud after Hurricane Otis, outside a house in Acapulco, Mexico, October 29, 2023. REUTERS – QUETZALLI NICTE-HA

Faced with this panorama, Margarita Carmona, 55, took her machete to remove the debris. She cuts the branches of large trees that ended up in front of her home in Puerto Marqués, a popular beach in Acapulco.

“I just want to come home because I worked so hard to build my little house. “I am alone and I have no one,” she commented. It is not courage to decide to stay, it is to have nowhere to go. Margarita, Julián and other residents continue to resist, while help from the Government arrives – they demand – in dribs and drabs.

Clara Alemán has a store selling fruits and vegetables. She survived Otis’ impact, but her belongings—mattresses, stove, furniture—were underwater for several days. When she was able to get out of it, she made it to her premises, which is now completely destroyed.

“This here is my business, my source of work, and today we come to see and it is also undone,” he lamented.

Others have decided to leave the area. Many traveled to Mexico City in search of a better future—a livable one. With just one suitcase, a few items of clothing and some object that reminds them of what was their home, they arrive at the Taxqueña terminal, in the capital, to start from scratch.

Despite the devastation, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated this October 30: “It didn’t go that badly for us with Otis.”

With AFP and local media