The Russian soldiers abandoned their positions a few days ago in some towns near kyiv and reality fell with a leaden weight before the astonished sight of all. Civilians murdered in the street, in gardens and patios, and a trail of destruction after more than a month of war that is impossible to hide. From a bird’s eye view, the map shows destroyed buildings, razed neighborhoods, impassable roads. After Bucha’s drama came to light, the great fear now is to discover what has happened in those places about which little has been known until now. At the moment, an analysis carried out by the UN from satellite images shows devastated cities, with even more than half of the territory damaged or destroyed.

Irpin, the next town to Bucha and gateway, or exit, from kyiv. There, the bombings have made a dent in more than 70% of the built-up areas, a large part of them residential.

To take this exam, preliminary and not validated on the ground, the analysts divide the images of the city into cells of 500 by 500 meters. These are reviewed to determine whether or not there are damaged buildings. If there are, they appear colored.

With a satellite image of March 31, coinciding with the withdrawal of Russian troops, the situation observed from the air in Irpin is dramatic. Of 246 cells, there are 176 in which there is visible damage. And it is not the only one.

Gostomelwhose airport witnessed one of the first major battles of this conflict, analysts found that 125 of the 217 cells suffered visible damage, representing 58% of the total.

Bucha shocked the world in early April. In this town adjoining Irpin and Gostomel, what was known as the ‘avenue of the dead’, Yablunska Street, was discovered, where a dozen civilian bodies had been on the asphalt for weeks. There the analysts found that 82 of the 305 cells show damage, 27%.

Mariupol it has been the key city of the war in the south. Besieged and bombarded, until April 3, 22% of the land was affected (six points more than in an analysis carried out until March 26). Taking into account that in this case the analysts include cells that do not contain buildings. Putting the focus on the residential area, the result shows a devastated city.

Lastly, after a month and a half of fighting to contain the Russian attacks, until last March 22, analysts detected in

Chernigov damage to 21% of the city.

The conflict continues, for the moment, in positions close to Donbas. The brutality discovered in Bucha after the Russian army left the town is still present and the fear of finding ‘other Buchas’ is real. The Mariupol City Council warned on Thursday that “Russian crematoria have started to function”, hinting that the invaders are trying to “cover their tracks” by burning the corpses. Meanwhile, Moscow continues to deny responsibility for what happened in Bucha. From a bird’s eye view little can be hidden.