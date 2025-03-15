The Venezuelan model and actress Ivonne Reyes He is living One of the worst seasons of his lifehe expressed it as he opened on the channel on the set of Friday!.

The former consistant of Big Brother VIP He assured that he was suffering a great economic crisis for a “poor management” and that he has even requested money: “At this time I don’t have anything. I have asked for money to friends and it has cost me to fill my fridge. ”

“The money I have lost … I have no idea. But about ten million“He confessed, stating that a part of the money saved was used in his son Alejandro’s studies at a university in New York, who after his contest in Survivors He lent his mother money. In addition, he stressed that at least he is paying the rent of her floor, something that is “sacred” for her.

“When I worked on TV, I had very good income, quite high and I lived very well. Now I have nothing, “he added, explaining the bad time he lived when the coronavirus pandemic arrived five years ago. During those months, the model suffered septicemia, an infection that almost costs her life.

Reyes was so serious that even his sister came to “plan the funeral“And he said goodbye to his own son by telling him that” he loved him. “However, he could finally recover from this infection, although despair and fear led to the beginning to suffer depression.

The bad streak of the Venezuelan worsened when she published on social networks a sentence in which it was claimed that Pepe Navarro He was the father of his son Alejandro, a fight for fatherhood That continues today and for which the journalist has made harsh statements: “As long as he continues with the lie, the depression will increase.”