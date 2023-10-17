As a result of the hurricanes that affected Florida In recent times, there have been a great series of consequences. One of the most notable has to do with the local fauna. Although many species can anticipate the phenomenon and move preventively to avoid it, the authorities and residents of the state witnessed many animals that were displaced from their natural habitat.

According to what Kelly Sloan, director of coastal wildlife at the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, explained, FOX Weather, Many animals were moved miles as a result of Hurricane Idalia, which hit Florida at the end of August this year.. As a consequence of this natural phenomenon, a very particular scene was seen: flamingos distributed in different parts of the state and even in Wisconsin. The foundation’s representative explained that this causes them concern, because many were displaced to climates very different from their habitat, but she also clarified that they must wait to see the consequences.

Animals outside their habitat, the consequence of the hurricanes in Florida

In the same vein as what happened with the flamingos and the surprise that this fact generated, there were other images that also caught the attention of experts. According to the information collected by the aforementioned media, manatees were major victims of natural disasters.

Hurricane Idalia caused a lot of water to move to the surface, with major flooding in different parts of Florida. As a consequence of this, the manatees also moved in that direction. The problem arose with the normalization of the situation, since these animals become trapped when the tide goes out and have difficulty returning to the water.

Damage to Horseshoe Beach, Florida after Hurricane Idalia

Despite these particular cases, the review carried out by the authorities showed that the situation was not as serious as expected, especially in the area of ​​birds. Thanks to the formation of ravines, they found shelter and a good source of food. Regarding the beaches, the natural disaster damaged part of the dune vegetation, which serves as food for sea turtles and other species, but fortunately it was not of the expected magnitude.