Dina Mahmoud (London)

Climate experts have confirmed that the wave of devastating hurricanes and torrential floods that have hit and are hitting several countries in Latin America are the result of the effects of two successive phenomena linked to “climate change” and its consequences in the Western Hemisphere, which have caused human losses in some of these countries, caused significant material losses, and forced many to flee their homes.

In statements published on the website of the American magazine “The Progressive”, experts said that Latin America is among the regions of the world most threatened by the effects of climate change, given that it is one of the areas hit by extremely destructive hurricanes due to rising temperatures, in addition to the spread of inequality, which increases the suffering of those affected by natural disasters, such as floods and forest fires.

After large areas of this region, extending from Mexico in the north to Argentina in the south, were exposed over the past few months to severe forest fires, this part of the world has now become prey to violent hurricanes and extremely heavy rains, resulting in widespread flooding.

According to experts, the start of this year’s hurricane season coincided with Latin America’s transition from being affected by the “El Nino” phenomenon to being exposed to the effects of the “La Nina” phenomenon, which are two successive climate phenomena that fall within the framework of what specialists describe as “irregular fluctuations in winds and temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean, near the regions located on the equator.”

While El Nino sees huge masses of warm water moving from east to west in the tropical ocean, which can further warm the planet and cause extreme weather events, La Nina sees this warm water rush in the opposite direction, toward the east, while temperatures drop significantly.

The warming of the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea has contributed to the increasing intensity of hurricanes in the Western Hemisphere, with some forming earlier than usual and reaching unprecedented levels of violence. This could make the current hurricane season similar in its severity to previous seasons that were full of devastating storms, such as the one the world witnessed in 1933.

Experts have warned that extreme weather events are becoming more common across Latin America, with record-breaking temperatures currently at record highs, to the point that the United Nations World Meteorological Organization has declared a state of alert due to the severe heat waves that have been observed so far in 2024.

Due to the effects of La Nina, Latin American countries such as Chile, Colombia and Guatemala experienced a season of very heavy rains, which caused many floods, after they themselves had been affected a few months earlier by massive forest fires, most likely linked to El Nino.

The succession of fires in February and floods in June affected millions of people, with dozens killed, hundreds of thousands displaced, and thousands of homes damaged. In countries such as El Salvador and Guatemala, these natural disasters included landslides caused by heavy rains, which caused widespread destruction to highways and infrastructure.