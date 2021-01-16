They are already rampant in Great Britain and South Africa – now the new corona mutations have also arrived in Germany. Merkel outlines a bad scenario for Easter – experts agree.

Chancellor Angela Merkel expects an explosion of the Corona incidence .

expects an explosion of the . These bad prognosis could really become a bitter reality, experts now confirm.

could really become a bitter reality, experts now confirm. The threat posed by the Coronavirus-Mutations emanating from Great Britain and South Africa is apparently enormous.

Berlin – The corona mutation, known as B.1.1.7, is currently keeping scientists and politicians in suspense. After the mutation initially occurred mainly in Great Britain, it now threatens to determine the infection rate in continental Europe. Chancellor Angela Merkel is therefore more than concerned. “If we can’t stop this British virus, we have until Easter a tenfold incidence, ”explained the Chancellor recently. A tenfold increase in the incidence in some counties, which is currently 300, would correspond to an incidence of over 3000.

What a devastating effect the new one Virus mutation “B.1.1.7.” could have already shown in the current situation in Great Britain. Up to 60,000 new infections records the country daily, with the number of in Hospitals interned Covid-19 sufferers is currently much higher than at its previous peak in the first wave in spring 2020. In the capital London lies the 7 day incidence now at over 1000. One in 30 residents currently have Covid-19reported Mayor Sadiq Khan recently about the “absolute crisis situation” – the virus is “out of control” and the clinics are on the verge of collapse. Also in the neighboring country Ireland if the mutation is on the advance, the number of cases has recently increased tenfold.

Video: Rapid increase in infections in Ireland – where do the record numbers come from?

In Germany has it been found in North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg already “occasionally” to do with the British mutation. In addition, on Tuesday in NRW also one Mutation from South Africa detected, which is also said to be more infectious than the previous variant. While they are both considered to be potentially more contagious, they are not necessarily the engine for severe disease courses. Also those currently in use Vaccines are supposed to be effective against them. What worries experts, however, is that it is increasing rapidly Infection numbers worry and thus that Health system could overload completely.

Virus mutation from Great Britain could hit Germany hard at Easter

Although the chief virologist is the Berlin Charité, Christian Drosten, not yet completely from the stronger one Assertiveness of the virus convinced, however, the data holds that out Great Britain and South Africa come for “amazing”: Instead of an R-factor of one, the new mutation could have an R-factor of 1.5. So also pleads Drosten for not standing idly by as they spread out and the intensive care units fill up rapidly. in the NDR podcast he explained: “If it is so that the ratios are 1.5 to 1, that is, from new virus to old virus, then we have a real one problem. “Then Germany would have to with the sharpen current measures againso Drosten.

Christian Drosten believes that a subsequent tightening of the Corona resolutions would make sense if the virus mutation turns out to be as infectious as assumed. (Archive image) © Christophe Gateau / dpa / Picture Alliance

But while already continuing to tighten the measures in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic is discussed, one wonders how likely that is shocking bill by the Chancellor really is. The Statistician Katherina Schüller has for focus.de investigated the possible effects of the far more contagious corona mutation on the infection process in Germany.

“We currently have an R-value of about 1.1 and a 7-day incidence of 164; the new Virus variant is 40 to 70 percent more contagious than the previously known form. These are the central input variables for the model, ”explained Schüller. The proportion of B.1.1.7 infections among general corona infections in Germany is also decisive for a prognosis. However, this can only be estimated.

Corona mutation in Germany: Merkel’s incidence value of over 3000 possible by April

Comes with these limiting factors Schüller in their extrapolation, depending on the model, to an incidence value of between 500 and 3500 could be. The mean value taken from this would then be 1500 to 2000. That would roughly correspond to that of Angela Merkel feared tenfold increase in the current incidence value.

RKI: “Total lockdown” from February, apparently already under discussion

The warnings of the experts do not go unheeded by the politicians. So demanded about the Greens-Chief Annalena Baerbock already on Monday one Expansion of the home office models, government funded FFP2 masks as well as the approval of rapid tests for self-application. “We have to work together to ensure that the numbers don’t explode and the hospitals don’t collapse,” she said. In addition, not a single day should be lost while vaccinating.

More than 26,000 new ones #Corona Infections and many still have to go to work in the open-plan office, although there is another way. During this phase of the pandemic, people should be in the #Home office allowed to work. Clear statements from the federal government are needed here. (1/2) – Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) January 7, 2021

Both that Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and Merkel herself are currently discussing further tightening. The Chancellor has the meeting with the Prime Minister on Friday January 19th brought forward. The Government spokesman Steffen Seibert also said there was a need to further reduce contacts. So the federal and state governments could do about one next Tuesday “Total lockdown” decide in which not only shops, cultural sites, daycare centers and schools remain closed, but also all-day curfews could be enacted.

“We should ask ourselves whether a complete lockdown of two to three weeks is ultimately better than an endless hanging game,” said Union parliamentary group Vice Thorsten Frei the mirrorwhile also Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer pleaded for a “very tough lockdown of two to three weeks”. With the exception of visits to the doctor, shopping or emergencies, one should be in Germany then no longer leave your own apartment and only meet one person outside the household. (cos) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.