The US agency placed the potential economic damage from the earthquake under a “red alert” classification, noting that “serious damage is likely to occur, and the disaster is likely to be widespread.”

Moroccan state television quoted the Ministry of Interior as saying, on Saturday, that the death toll from the strong earthquake that struck the country had risen to 1,037 people.

He added that more than 1,200 people were injured as a result of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that occurred in the High Atlas Mountains region late Friday evening.

The powerful earthquake that struck Morocco destroyed buildings and forced residents of major cities to leave their homes in the deadliest earthquake the country has witnessed in more than six decades.

The earthquake damaged buildings in Marrakesh, the closest large city to the epicenter, where residents spent the night outdoors, afraid to return to their homes.

The minaret of a mosque fell in Jemaa El Fna Square, the heart of the old city of Marrakesh, which is listed on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage List.

This earthquake is the largest in terms of the number of casualties in Morocco since 1960, when an earthquake occurred and killed at least 12,000 people, according to the US Geological Survey.