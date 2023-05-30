The final chapter of “Succession” puts an end to what we can call “The Tragedy Roy”the story of three children —Roman, Shiv and Kendall— who grew up seeking their father’s love and are suddenly forced to fight to become heir to the top chair of a tyrannical company called Waystar Royco. So, “With open eyes”the latest episode of the HBO Max series, not only shows us who is the successor to the company, but also shows once again how worthy Logan Roy’s children were to assume the role. CEO position.

There is so much to say and so little space to tell it all. This is the outcome of this magnificent story created by Jesse Armstrongwhich gives many things to discuss and analyze, so here we will focus on the fate of the main characters and, of course, in the unexpected winner of this 21st century corporate “Game of Thrones”.

The Three Stooges Roy

We could say that Kendall, Shiv and Roman are like “The 3 Stooges”: three characters who together can carry the party in peace despite all their clumsiness, but who, separately and despite being good at what they do, they just don’t work the same. If only they had stuck together since their father’s death, everything would have turned out in their favor, but Logan’s greed and lack of approval (even after his death) cause them to betray each other.

Roman, Shiv and Kendall in the last happy scene that the three brothers have. Photo: HBO Max/Twitter

YOU CAN SEE: Is “Succession,” the award-winning HBO series, inspired by a royal family? This said the creator

Shiv Roy: A bitter victory

Shiv it’s the perfect example of why you should never underestimate a Roy, but it’s also the perfect demonstration of why a Roy can miss when he’s winning the game. By relying too much on your relationship with Mattson, sin of naive. Worse yet, it is her husband Tom who gains prominence in Lukas’s eyes. What does this lead her to? To finally have to choose between two poisons: betray his brother or stay out of power forever.

Shiv fails to stay on as CEO of Waystar in the “Succession” ending. Photo: HBO Max

Siobhan chooses the first option and that leads her to meet submitted to Tomwho becomes the Waystar’s new CEO. His victory is leaving her as the only Roy close to power. But, at the same time, her defeat means losing authority as she is relegated as ‘the boss’s wife’. Wasn’t this the one? same position as his exemplary mother, Caroline, when she was with Logan?

YOU CAN SEE: Will there be season 5 of “Succession”? Final left legitimate successor and fans ask for more from HBO Max

Kendall Roy: the bitterest defeat of the series

He didn’t make it at the beginning and he didn’t make it at the end either. kendall roy He is left with several million from the sale, but he is also left with no business to run, no motivation to move forward, no family to comfort him, and unable to achieve his most valuable goal: becoming his father’s successor and showing that he was up to the task. height.

Kendall loses everything in the “Succession” finale. Photo: HBO Max

As far as morality is concerned, it is valid to say that ‘Ken’ had caused the death of a young man in the first season. The subject comes up again in this finale from Shiv’s mouth and is a reminder that, as much as we like good Kendall in his most lucid moments, he has not been a good person (especially with his children in the last chapters ).

YOU CAN SEE: “Succession” 4×10, ending explained: Tom or Kendall? This is how the drama of the Roy brothers ended

Roman Roy: Happiest Loser

Anyone could say that Roman is a lost pawn in “Succession”, but nothing could be further from the truth. Finally, he is the only one who accepts the harsh reality. “We are pure s***, we are nothing”says Kieran Culkin’s character. And it is that there is nothing more true than that, since -in four seasons- the three brothers have continued to make the same mistakes over and over again, demonstrating what Logan himself said: “They are not serious people”.

Roman is the only one who accepts his defeat and what he really is himself at the end of “Succession”. Photo: HBO Max

Signing the papers and handing over the company to Lukas Mattson is a bitter pill, although it is not the last pill that the disrespectful, funny, awkward and rarely kind ‘Rom’ drinks. The final scene of him is him drinking a martini—a drink that reminds him of Gerri—while he smiles almost in relief. Like I said: a happy loser.

YOU CAN SEE: HBO Max’s “Succession” mocked Peru in this controversial viral scene: what happened?

Tom and Mattson: the perfect duality

Who said being a bootlicker was a bad thing? Tom’s nature is what Mattson ultimately ends up needing to close Gojo’s deal with Waystar: a lapdog as CEO who obeys the owner’s commandsand not someone like Shiv, whose principles and strength in acting can go against his ideas at any time.

Tom and Shiv in the “Succession” finale. Photo: HBO Max

And this is how the big winner and official successor is Tom Wambsganswho finally seems to forgive Greg for his betrayal and keep him as her faithful leech by her side. Curious how it is that one of the most trampled by the Roys manages to position himself at the top thanks to the vote of the same woman for whom he considered himself humiliated. Karma and poetic justice.

#devastating #bittersweet #quotsuccessionquot #review #tragedy #called #roy