The Community of Madrid has tightened its belt in Plan Vive, one of its flagship housing projects, which has undergone several downward modifications, coinciding with different electoral periods. The plan involves a public-private collaboration strategy, where the Administration cedes land to a company to build apartments and operate them under concession for 50 years on a rental basis to young people and low-income families at a price, they claim, 40 % cheaper than on the market. Isabel Diaz Ayuso had promised 25,000 homes in 2019, when she was still a candidate for the PP for the Madrid Assembly. In August, already as president of the Community, she said that 15,000 of these housing solutions would be built in that legislature (2019-2023). This Tuesday, the new Minister of Housing, Transportation and Infrastructure, Jorge Rodrigo Domínguez, presented the goals of his portfolio for the “housing legislature” and gave a new figure: “We are going to execute the Vive Plan in this new legislature , which is the construction of 6,500 homes in different municipalities of our region.”

At the close of Ayuso’s first term, none of the 15,000 apartments in his Plan Vive had been completed. Not all of those units had even been put out to tender.

I present the VIVE MADRID Plan. It consists of the construction of 25,000 homes to be offered for rent to young people and families in Madrid, adapting the rent to their income level and also taking into account whether they have children and how many children they have. pic.twitter.com/Qn0sdy4Rt4 — Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) May 6, 2019

The Department of Housing has explained to EL PAÍS that the Community of Madrid does have land to build 15,000 homes. But for now 6,500 have been tendered and contracted. “The rest have longer execution times due to the urban planning procedures that these lands are pending in the town councils,” they have clarified.

In the Plan Vive website There are two tenders: one open in 2020 and another in 2022. Together, they total 6,336 homes planned in Madrid and 11 municipalities. However, the president of the Community assured in her investiture debate that there were 6,600 apartments awarded in “the most ambitious affordable rental plan for young people in Europe.”

The monthly rent for an apartment with one bedroom, for example, ranges between 415 and 447 euros, plus expenses; the two-bedroom, between 580 and 678 euros; and three, between 741 and 810 euros. To the cost of the rental, each month, a payment for the costs of community services must be added, which starts at 80 euros, but cannot exceed 18% of what is already paid for the monthly rent. And, a proration or monthly fee will also have to be included in the account to pay the Real Estate Tax and garbage fees or other municipal taxes. For example, the tenant who was going to pay 415 euros for a one-bedroom apartment will end up paying 517 euros per month. All this information is available on the web convivemadridalquila.comfrom where registration will open from October 19 so that interested citizens can attend one of the 274 rentals in the Ensanche Sur de Alcorcón.

The municipality had been waiting for more than a decade for these lands to be developed, according to Miguel Ángel González, councilor for the Urban Agenda of Alcorcón, where the PSOE governs: “The execution of the Vive Plan as such did not have any further delay. The problem is that 15 years ago the City Council gave those plots to the Community and until now they will not be built.” González also questions that rental prices will not be “excessively cheap” and that the requirements do not necessarily coincide with the profile of low-income families.

To access one of the Plan Vive homes, you must meet requirements such as having Spanish nationality or legal residence in Spain, being registered in the municipality for at least three years, receiving a minimum income of 1.5 times the IPREM (about 10,800 euros per year) and a maximum of between 5.5 and 7.5 times the IPREM (between 39,600 and 54,000 euros per year) and have no other residence in the country.

Cristina González, socialist deputy in the Madrid Assembly and member of the Housing Commission, assures that “there will be difficulty in accessing the apartments” once registration opens. “Not everyone will meet the characteristics because higher salaries are requested than expected. Very high expectations have been created, it is playing with young people and with a region where housing is expensive,” González criticizes. The PSOE has requested the appearance of the counselor in the plenary session this Thursday to address issues such as the housing goals of this legislature.

Jorge Moruno, deputy and Housing spokesman for Más Madrid in the Assembly, criticizes that “it has been very difficult for the Popular Party to carry out the Vive Plan” and remembers that, during the last legislature, the Ministry told them that the delays were due, in part, to the increase in material costs due to the war in Ukraine. “But when they put out the lots for competition, almost no one showed up and, in fact, they had to extend deadlines,” he says. From the first tender, for example, 11 lots with 1,447 homes could not be awarded for the municipalities of Navalcarnero, Humanes de Madrid, Velilla de San Antonio, Pinto and Colmenar Viejo, according to the Community’s public documents. Moruno assures that the Housing Commission, which will meet for the first time this Friday since its formation, will monitor the Vive Plan.

For now, the Ministry has reported that, in addition to the Alcorcón deliveries, another 1,900 homes will be completed in the first half of next year in other municipalities and will be enabled for assignments. The registration website announces that two more calls will be opened for Alcalá in December, six for Getafe in February 2024 and one in April for San Sebastián de Los Reyes.

Other initiatives

The counselor has also presented the Young Solution Plan that plans to create in this 13th legislature 1,200 one- or two-bedroom apartments in a rental regime for less than 500 euros for those under 35 years of age. They will be built, also under a public-private model, in Torrejón de la Calzada, Alcorcón, Madrid, Ciempozuelos, Colmenar Viejo and Navalcarnero. The plan was first announced in July 2022 the then counselor Paloma Martín. Now, it has been confirmed that these homes will be ready at the end of the legislature.

A novelty in this legislature is the design of the Alquila Comparte program which, according to the counselor, will come into operation before the end of the year. The strategy, an evolution of the existing one Rent Plan, allows the Community to connect owners with tenants to rent rooms in homes and, in addition, gives “legal security” to both parties. Domínguez explains that the Plan offers owners insurance against non-payments for two years and tenants, a guarantee that the room meets habitability requirements and monitoring that what was agreed in the contract is fulfilled.

A regulation for the taxi and a draft of rules for the VTC In terms of transportation, the counselor has advanced the projects for this legislature: He said that this year they will approve the taxi regulations. The text has already passed the information process and, now, the General Directorate of Transport is studying the sector’s allegations. The renewal of the rule cost the administration a massive protest at the beginning of the year.

He announced that they are working on a draft of the first VTC regulation that, among other things, could limit the “abusive increases” typical of dynamic rates that are triggered when there are massive events, such as events or festivals. Once the draft comes out, allegations can be made.

Expansion of the on-demand transportation service that currently operates between 31 municipalities in the Sierra Norte. The program, which allows users to travel by taxi between towns not connected by bus, will reach 35 municipalities in the southwest and southeast of the region.

