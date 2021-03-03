The deterioration of the health condition of Inas Ezz El-Din after she was infected with “Corona”

Egyptian news sources confirmed the deterioration of the health of the Egyptian actress, Inas Ezz El-Din, due to her infection with the Coronavirus a few days ago.

In a statement to the Egyptian newspaper “Al-Watan”, the artist Enas Ezz El-Din said that she was infected with a “fierce wave of Corona virus”, noting that “her case was diagnosed by the medical team treating her, that she was infected with the fourth degree virus.”

The Egyptian actress pointed out that she received cortisone doses and injections regarding blood thinning, pointing to the presence of a medical team from nursing with her inside home isolation, to monitor her health around the clock, especially monitoring her body temperature as well as her oxygen level.