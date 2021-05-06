Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

A medical source revealed the deterioration in the health of the great Egyptian artist Samir Ghanem, whether psychologically or healthily, against the background of his infection with the virus and the deterioration of some kidney functions that he was suffering from during the past years, which makes the Corona virus stronger and more effective on the body, and then health service providers make a greater effort to provide Care needed for him.

The source told “Al-Ittihad” that the artist Samir Ghanem and his wife Dalal Abdel Aziz are in intensive care to receive health services after they were infected with the Coronavirus, as the result of their swabs appeared positive again on them during the past few hours to show that they are still infected with the new Corona virus, which requires their stay in the hospital. Another period.

According to the Egyptian treatment protocol, the medicines used are doubled in the event that more than 12 days have passed since the beginning of the treatment without the patient recovering from the injury, which is what both stars have been going through since their injury, while the treatment protocol succeeded in curing their daughter, Donia Samir Ghanem, who was injured in the same period of time. Before it is fully recovered.

According to the medical source, the two are subjected to oxygen sessions and two places on ventilators in intensive care, while the health condition of the artist Dalal Abdel Aziz has declined during the past days, affected by the deterioration of the health of the artist Samir Ghanem after she had made tangible progress in the level of improvement in her health.

The crisis began for the large artistic family with the entry of the season of the blessed month of Ramadan, in which the family was working on filming one of the Ramadan series, which was scheduled to be shown during the second half of the holy month, but their injury prevented that when they were transferred to specialized hospitals for treatment during recent times.

The artist Samir Ghanem’s treatment will continue for a longer period even if he recovers from the new Corona virus, especially since the kidneys’ position will require more treatment in addition to the possibility of lung clots that prevent him from leaving the hospital immediately after recovering from Covid 19 during the next period.