First modification: Last modification:
The Argentine health system is going through a difficult situation. The high and continuous inflation and the fall in purchasing power have made access to medical services and medicines difficult. On the other hand, the Government of Javier Milei is reviewing public spending and several people report not receiving their medication. Special report by our correspondent in Buenos Aires, Natalio Cosoy.
#deterioration #health #Argentina #result #economic #crisis
Leave a Reply