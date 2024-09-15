Solovyov denies detention of Colonel Zloy while attempting to escape from SVO zone

Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov has denied information about the detention by military counterintelligence of the acting commander of the 87th motorized rifle regiment (MRR) of the 1st brigade of the 51st combined arms army, Colonel Igor Puzik, call sign Zloy. He said this wrote in his Telegram channel.

“No one has been detained. No one has fled anywhere. The commander continues to carry out his duties,” the journalist said.

On the evening of September 15, the Telegram channel “Two Majors” reported that Zloy was caught on the administrative border of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). The officer allegedly tried to escape from the special military operation (SVO) zone.

Puzik heads a unit that included fighters with the call signs Ernest and Goodwin, specialized UAV operators who were transferred to the attack aircraft due to a conflict with the leadership. They accused him of covering up drug trafficking in the regiment, stealing and lying.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov ordered an investigation into the deaths of Ernest and Goodwin. He put the investigation under his personal control.