Near Novosibirsk, police detained a man who opened fire from an apartment window

The detention of a man who opened fire from the window of an apartment in the Novosibirsk region was caught on video. Posted on Tuesday, March 28 Telegram-channel Mash Siberia.

The footage shows how the security forces put on bulletproof vests. A crying baby can be heard in the background. Then the security forces go to the entrance of the house and take the defendant out. Then they put him in a company car.

According to the channel, a local resident started shooting from the window of the apartment at about 2 pm. At the moment, the place of the incident is cordoned off, sappers are working there.

Earlier it became known that in Novosibirsk, a 21-year-old girl was wounded during a shooting in the Zvezda recreation park.