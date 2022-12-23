The English police investigate the case of the two Italian engaged couples who died in England. The bodies of Nino and Frances were found lifeless in the home that the boy had in the country. His girlfriend, with whom he had been together for three years, had just joined him for the end of year holidays. Agents have stopped the former roommatewhile looking for witnesses.

Nino Calabro he was 25 years old, while Frances DiGod he was 21 years old. They had been engaged since 2019 and in these days she had joined him at his house in Thornaby-on-Tees, a town located in England, in the county of North Yorkshire.

They had met to spend the end of the year holidays together, given that Nino Calabrò had been working in the United Kingdom for some time now. According to police sources, Nino’s ex roommate, a boy, would have ended up in handcuffs 21 year old Iranian.

The families of the two young men raised the alarm. They had been trying to contact them for days without success. Neither of them answered the phone. When officers arrived at the house they found the bodies of the two young Sicilians now deprived of life. The bodies were found around 2pm on Wednesday 21 December.

For the death of the boy from Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto and the girl from Montagnareale, cities both in the province of Messina, a 21-year-old boy was arrested and questioned by the agents.

Italian boyfriends who died in England: what happened to Nino and Francesca?

On December 7, the couple had published one last selfie on social media before losing their lives. The police are looking for witnesses.