Rumor about the wounding of the head of the armed forces: the former Ukrainian interior minister supports them, but the general would be safe and sound. The “Conflict Intelligence team”: “He moved by helicopter from Izyum to Belgorod, shortly after he quickly left on a plane for Moscow”. Kiev seems to know how it moves

The big target would surely be him, Valery Gerasimov. The general of the Kremlin generals. The Petraeus of Moscow. The man who has his name connected to the doctrine of hybrid warfare (that it was he who formulated a “Gerasimov doctrine” is a more controversial topic, and probably things did not go that way, but this would be another matter: also because Putin has fought in Ukraine a very long hybrid war, with hacks and heavy disinfo ops on gas and more, but it finally passed to a very traditional “kinetic” war, of tanks and missiles). How is that, Gerasimov was really wounded in Izyum, from where he would be commanding the second part of the Russian war, the one at Donbas?

Around lunchtime on May 1st, the rumor began to circulate heavily, because a former Ukrainian interior minister, Arsen Avakov, also supported it. In reality, according to what appears a The print across the Conflict intelligence Teampartner of investigations in Russia of Bellingcat, it is confirmed that Gerasimov was in Izyum, therefore in the Ukrainian war theater, but he would now be safe and in full possession of himself. Yesterday aircraft belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defense and the National Guard, Rosgvardia (RF-85042 and RF-85136), were spotted in Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border. «Today – they explain to the Conflict intelligence Team – they were joined by RA-85426 of the Ministry of Defense. Shortly thereafter, two Mi-8 transport helicopters arrived, escorted by Ka-52 attack helicopters. Our sources tell us they were met by an unidentified Russian general. According to what we are told, one of the helicopters carried the Russian chief of staff Valery Gerasimov, who quickly left on a plane for Moscow shortly afterwards ”. The CiT also explains that “this could be indirect confirmation of persistent rumors that Gerasimov was present in Russian-occupied Izyum, on the main Russian line of attack in Donbas, and the Ukrainians claim that a Russian command post was destroyed in the area. “. But “according to reports, Gerasimov was safe and sound.” The news of his injury therefore does not find independent confirmation at the moment.

In the early afternoon, Christo Grozev reported, Russia admitted that there was “ongoing fire” in the Russian military base near Belgorod, with “unknown casualties and damage”. What is certain is that in the places of the alleged sightings of Gerasimov, Russia would register two rather serious attacks in a few hours, in Izyum and Belgorod, respectively in Ukrainian and Russian territory. Deep strikes that signal how much Ukraine is a very dangerous theater for Gerasimov, if he really intends to direct the operations from there. An advisor to the Interior Ministry of Kiev, Anton Herashchenko, announced that among the victims of the attack that took place in Izyum there are also senior officials from Moscow. But without saying whether or not it was Gerasimov.

What appears very likely is that Kiev is in possession of intelligence information that allows with a certain precision to identify the movements of Gerasimov, which would seriously endanger the life of the most valuable piece of Putin’s military chessboard, and would also explain a of the reasons for the paranoia of the Russian president for possible defections and betrayals within the apparatuses. The military, reports analyst Andrei Soldatov, would be less and less happy with the behavior of the FSB, not only with Sergey Beseda, the head of the fifth department of the successor of the KGB, that is the department that deals with “neighboring foreign countries” (the former republics Soviet), while the SVR deals with the rest of the world, the “distant foreigners”. Did Putin send Gerasimov to Ukraine to win, or to make him atone and die?