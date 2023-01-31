Chola, llama and terruca. Those were the three words that hurt Yolanda Enríquez (58 years old) the most — Huancavelican, farmer, mother and grandmother — on Saturday, January 21, when a police contingent broke into the National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) with tanks, helicopters and insults. In those days, the university campus served as a refuge for citizens of the regions who, like her, had come to Lima to join the protest against the government. It was nine in the morning and she was about to bathe when she heard sounds that made her think of war: bursts of tear gas, the propellers of a helicopter flying low and the steel of the tank crashing against the gate 3 “I thought: now is the end of me, they are going to kill us,” says Mrs. Yolanda several days after what happened, in the room of a lawyer who defends her.

Not alone. The room is rather full. She is accompanied by her husband, her daughter, a young man from Puno and three from Arequipa. All seven went through the same thing. They were put on their knees, framed, and then remained face down for more than an hour in the midst of intimidation that goes like this: “What the hell are you doing here, terrucos? What have they come for? Go to your towns. These cholos have just come to bother Lima. Nobody needs them. Who finances them? Now they’re going to screw themselves for the rest of their lives.”

After changing as best she could, Yolanda managed to put on a helmet. She was afraid that they would shoot her. And it was that helmet, precisely, the one that a non-commissioned officer took from him in not very kind ways. The recorded scene went viral on the networks. “Shut up, I said shut up. I’m not going to keep it,” the police told her, pointing a finger at her as she watched from the ground. At some point during the detention, overcome by stress, Yolanda urinated on her nerves.

At her side, Nancy Crispin Enriquez, 35, her daughter, can’t handle her indignation and speaks up: “That abusive woman threw away my mom’s helmet and humiliated us. I wanted to defend her, but I thought about my four children, and I stopped myself. It is not fair that they have treated us like this, as if we were criminals, ”she claims. Her father, Esteban Crispin, remains silent, his eyes lost. Nancy says that she is still in shock. The 62-year-old man, who is dedicated to growing corn, potatoes and barley, does not speak during the entire conversation.

Without the presence of the Prosecutor’s Office or the Ombudsman’s Office, the National Police detained 193 people, including students and protesters. The motive, according to the police report, was aggravated usurpation. Four of them were intervened for the alleged crime of terrorism. They were taken to different police stations, but mainly to the Criminal Investigation Directorate (Dirincri) and the Anti-Terrorism Directorate (Dircote), both located in downtown Lima. They slept in the cells and were released on Sunday afternoon. They did not find any firearm or knife among their belongings. Many were returned their National Identity Document (DNI) the next day. What they have not recovered are their belongings such as clothing, toiletries and even money, according to the complaint.

Esteban Crispin (62 years old), Yolanda Enriquez (58 years old) and their daughter, Nancy Crispin Enriquez (35 years old). Courtesy

On Friday, on the eve of the police operation, the General Office of Institutional Image of San Marcos reported that a group of protesters had attacked the security agents of the university and that they also stole vests, electronic devices and other surveillance objects. . Twelve hours later, around 400 police officers entered the campus following a criminal complaint from the UNMSM legal representative, Abelardo Rojas Palomino. The Minister of the Interior, Vicente Romero Fernández, later said that he was not aware of anything and that he found out about it on television, as if he were just another citizen. “There was no political decision (to enter San Marcos) because that has been a decision clearly made by the police. I found out when I was watching the intervention on television. For flagrante delicto they have done it, ”he said.

The rector, Jeri Ramón, has opted for silence, although teachers and students hold her responsible for what happened. The Sanmarquino Institutional Agreement (AIS) issued a statement: “His immediate reaction was to seek the expulsion of those compatriots, denigrating them and adding, once again, to the reactionary temperament of other instances of power (…) Now he is directly responsible for the brutal aggression against our university campus and the compatriots present there peacefully (sic)”.

Néstor Quispe Huanca, 40, a civil construction worker from Arequipa, categorically denies that any of them assaulted and robbed university security personnel. “That never happened. We want to deny it. We are not terrorists, ”he maintains. For the lawyer Ileana Rojas, who supports them with legal advice along with a dozen colleagues, it could be an “invented excuse.” “When the agents went through their belongings they should have found the alleged things they stole, and no. They found nothing for them, ”she remarks.

Something that caught the attention of Gabriel Dávila, 31, from Arequipa, is that when they were transferred by bus to the premises, one of the policemen put The rhythm of the Chinese, a technocumbia song with which Alberto Fujimori ran for his third reelection in the 2000s. “This is clearly a political issue,” he says. On May 21, 1991, the former president, sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against human rights, ordered the entry of the Armed Forces into San Marcos and La Cantuta. His purpose then was to capture the subversive elements that had “ideologized” both universities.

Nelson Calderón López, 30, from Puno, says that on Saturday night he chewed coca leaves in his cell. “I did it to put up with the smell of sewage and to keep my stomach from getting inflamed. It was terrible. It was the cell for terrorists, and I am not, ”he says. “This only makes us stronger. We will continue to demand the resignation of [la presidenta] Dina Boluarte. And not because we are in favor of [expresidente, Pedro] Castillo, otherwise we would all be asking for your release on the outskirts of the Barbadillo prison. We want changes and Dina does not represent us.”

Most of the detainees are scattered in various corners of Lima, thanks to donations from some entities that have also obtained some clothing for them, since they only had what they were wearing when they were released. “The treatment of the police towards them has been one of stigmatization, classism, mockery, arrogance and racism. We plan to file complaints against the police on a case-by-case basis. This will not go unpunished,” says lawyer Ileana Rojas. After the talk, the midday sun begins to burn. The seven go home. That afternoon we will have to go marching again.

