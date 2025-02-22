The authorities point out that the attacker resides in Leipzig. They are expected to offer more details of the investigation throughout Saturday



Updated at 11: 54h.





The detainee is a 19 -year -old Syrian refugee. At the time of detention did not carry documentation that allowed its identification but, after contrasting its fingerprints with the databases of the Police, its name and origin has been established, as the press spokesman of the Berlin Prosecutor’s Office has just reported , Sebastian Büchner.

The young man is registered as a resident in Leipzig. Police and prosecutors plan to make known more details about crime late today. Police keep talking about a “sharp object”, not a knife, and continues without confirming a political or Islamist motivation.

(News in expansion)