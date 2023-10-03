In Moscow, a detained swindler became involved in another case of the theft of 10 million

In Moscow, police established the involvement of a previously detained man in the theft of about 10 million rubles from a 69-year-old local resident under a well-known fraudulent scheme. Vladimir Vasenin, head of the press service of the capital’s main headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, told Lenta.ru about this.

According to investigators, the pensioner received a call from unknown persons and was informed that suspicious transactions were taking place in her accounts. The attackers convinced the woman to transfer money to “safe accounts.” At the same time, the Muscovite wrapped part of the money in a bag and gave it to the courier. After this, the scammers stopped communicating, and the victim contacted the police.

Investigators were able to establish the involvement of a 30-year-old man previously detained for a similar crime in this incident. He said that in this scheme he acted as a courier and transferred money to the accounts of accomplices, leaving a certain amount for himself as a reward. Based on this fact, a criminal case was opened under Article 159 (“Fraud”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The defendant was taken into custody.

Earlier, in the Leningrad region, a local resident transferred 13 million rubles to scammers.