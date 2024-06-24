TASS: searches were conducted at the head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan Omarov

The head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov, whose sons may be involved in the terrorist attack, was searched. This is reported by TASS citing a law enforcement source.

According to him, searches are being conducted at Omarov’s place of residence. He himself testifies to the police.

Earlier, Izvestia reported about Omarov’s detention, citing a source in law enforcement agencies. RBC noted that the man was being interrogated by FSB officers.

Two of his sons took part in the attack on Makhachkala. According to preliminary data, it was Osman and Adil Omarov who were killed during a shootout with law enforcement officers. After this, MK in Dagestan wrote that Omarov resigned.