The Khamovnichesky Court of Moscow sent Pavel Servatinsky, director of the Department of Metallurgy and Building Materials of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, who was detained in the case of abuse of office, to a pre-trial detention center for two months. This is reported on website court.

After listening to the opinion of the participants in the process and checking the submitted materials, the court decided to satisfy the request of the investigation to choose a preventive measure for the suspect. Servatinsky will be in custody until June 1. As noted TASS, the decision did not enter into force and can be appealed.

The fact that the head of the department was detained with the operational support of the FSB was reported earlier. Servatinsky is suspected of illegally allocating 13.5 million rubles to the Istok company in Kabardino-Balkaria as a subsidy to reimburse the expenses allegedly incurred by the organization for research activities in 2018. According to the investigation, when paying, the official was provided with fake documents about the work performed, which he knew about.