According to numerous newspaper reports, it is practically a given that Kevin Alvarez will become the first reinforcement of the America club for the tournament Opening 2023 of the MX League. Since the departure of Jorge Sánchez, the Eagles have struggled to find a player to fill that void. Neither Miguel Layún nor Emilio Lara have been up to the challenge.
In this context, the 24-year-old right-back, trained in Pachuca, is the number one option for the Azulcremas to strengthen this position.
The negotiations between the America and the tubes you would be very advanced and the hiring could be closed in the next few days. However, there is still a detail to be resolved for the movement to become official.
The most recent reports indicate that Kevin Alvarez would come to America in exchange for ten million dollars plus the letter of Federico Vinaswho would arrive in León.
The side of the Mexican team He would have already reached an economic agreement with the Coapa team, however, there is still one detail missing for the operation to be closed successfully.
For this signing to materialize, all it takes is for Federico Viñas to reach an agreement with León. Once the two parties settle, Álvarez’s arrival in Coapa can be made official.
