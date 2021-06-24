Still many doubts about the disappearance of little Nicola Tanturli: the details that have not gone unnoticed

Despite the happy ending of the story of the little one Nicola Tanturli, the 21-month-old baby found after 36 hours, there are still many doubts to be clarified. The investigators in fact, before close the investigation file who opened after the search started, they decided to listen to her parents once again.

The drama of this family who lives in the hamlet of Campanara, in the small town of Palazzuolo sul Senio, began on the night of Monday 21 June.

Parents around midnight they realized that the little one was not in his bed. For this they tried to look for it alone right away. However, their attempts did not bring the desired results and finally, at 9 am the next day, they asked the intervention of the carabinieri.

However, many wonder why the parents did not ask Help before. Also, the same reporter who found him Giuseppe Di Tommaso, during the interview with the correspondent of Who has seen, noted another particular which certainly did not go unnoticed.

Little Nicola when he was taken in her arms from the man who found it, it was half naked, but clean. How is such a thing possible after all those hours away from home? Plus it had the shoes and the sole was clean. In fact, everyone is wondering how a child of only 21 months could have put on shoes alone. Plus, how is it possible that he has walked all that time without dirty the sole? Questions to which no one has yet been able to give one answer.

The commander of the carabinieri of the Scarperia station, Danilo Ciccarelli, during the Press conference he has declared: “The grass was not crushed, my impression is that it did not spend the night in the place where it was found!”

The whole community, in the hours of his disappearance, has immediately mobilized to look for him and help the police. However, from what the envoy from Who Saw It reported, many of them think that someone has kidnapped the child.

A hypothesis that no one has ever considered. The prefecture immediately thought his was a voluntary removal. However, it will only be the investigations and the new interrogators to give more precise answers on what happened to this child.

Now thankfully it is hospitalized at the Meyer hospital in Florence and is receiving all the necessary care. After the sad story, he did not report trauma or injury, but only a few scratches. Doctors decided to keep him hospitalized only in as a precaution.