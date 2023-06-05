The latest member of the family is here: the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase. It treats of a ‘made in Germany’ for Europe, as well as for Canada and the United States. With a length of 4.96mm and up to seven seats, the additional length due to the increased wheelbase by 250mm creates space for a third row of seats, providing up to 2,469 liters of storage spaceand to house a new, larger 85 kWh (net capacity) battery, which provides even more range.

VW ID. buzz



FAQ







And the new heat pump that increases efficiency in winter. The big ID. Buzz will also be available with a new 286 hp electric motor. This electric motor increases the top speed up to the electronic limit of 160 km/h (European Buzz ID with 150 kW: 145 km/h).



VW ID. buzz



FAQ







The ID. Buzz can reach a speed of 100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds. But that’s not all: an all-wheel drive version (GTX) with a power of 339 hp has been announced for 2024. The ID. Buzz GTX will be able to complete 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds, allowing it to quickly merge into traffic on highway.

Other novelties of Volkswagen’s large electric van are the head-up display, the latest-generation infotainment system and the remote parking system via smartphone. For its part, the newly designed high-tech panoramic sunroof with smart glass is reminiscent of the legendary Samba Bus of the 1950s.



VW ID. buzz



FAQ







At 1.5 square meters, it is the largest glass roof ever built by Volkswagen. Smart glass can be switched from transparent to opaque and vice versa using the touch slider or voice assistant.



VW ID. buzz



FAQ







North American versions will also feature ventilated seats and an illuminated Volkswagen logo on the front.

The delivery of the first ID. Buzz in the Americas will start in 2024. Almost parallel to the North American market launch, the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase will also be available in Europe. Like the Multivan and Bulli T6.1, all ID. Buzz will be manufactured at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ main plant in Hannover, one of the most advanced automotive plants in the world and home to the VW Bus family.