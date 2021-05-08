Yerem Gazazyan, physical training coach at the Evgeni Plushenko Academy, spoke about the specifics of training Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova. This was reported by Match TV.

According to the specialist, the 16-year-old athlete enjoyed performing complex physical exercises. He also noted that the skater likes the creative approach to the training process.

“She herself asked to come up with new complex exercises for physics and for the mind – almost every workout. Fortunately, I had enough imagination, ”Gazazyan said. He also added that Trusova is not afraid of difficulties and always wants to do everything better than others.

At the beginning of this season, Trusova left the Tutberidze group and began training with Plushenko, but then returned back. Studying in the Tutberidze group, Trusova twice won gold at the world junior championships, and also won bronze at the adult European championship and in the Grand Prix finals.