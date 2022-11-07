The details of the talk between Nicolás Maduro and Emmanuel Macron

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Nicolás Maduro and Enmanuel Macron, is at COP 27.
Presidential Press
Emmanuel Macron, is at COP 27.
Like Colombia, France has shown willingness to support the dialogue in Venezuela.
November 07, 2022, 02:37 PM
The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a quick meeting with his counterpart from France, Enmanuel Macron, whose administration has been willing to mediate in the dialogues between Chavismo and the opposition.
(Also read: The uncertain path that Venezuela has ahead for the presidential elections)
The conversation took place in the middle of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27) which is celebrated in Egypt. There, Maduro told him alongside him that Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly, will attend the Paris Forum for Peace, to which the chief negotiator of the Unitarian Platform, Gerardo Blyde, was also invited.
With the help of an interpreter, both presidents shook hands. “How is he doing?” Macron asked Maduro. “Getting better and better!”, responded euphorically Maduro, who took the opportunity to invite the Frenchman to Caracas.
“There goes an envoy for the conference you have, Jorge Rodríguez. With him you can talk in confidence. Absolute confidence,” Maduro told him.
Excellent handshake with the President of France Emmanuel Macron, within the framework of the #COP27, which is undoubtedly a meeting point between the governments and countries of the world. The doors of Venezuela are open for the French people. pic.twitter.com/iOQJtvidqC
– Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 7, 2022
At the end of the dialogue, Macron promised Maduro that he will call him to hold a more extended conversation and also mentioned Colombia, a country that in recent months has sought to involve Venezuela again in the international sphere.
ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
November 07, 2022, 02:37 PM
