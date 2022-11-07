Monday, November 7, 2022
The details of the talk between Nicolás Maduro and Emmanuel Macron

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in World
0


close

Nicolas Maduro and Emmanuel Macron

Nicolás Maduro and Enmanuel Macron, is at COP 27.

Photo:

Presidential Press

Nicolás Maduro and Emmanuel Macron, is at COP 27.

Like Colombia, France has shown willingness to support the dialogue in Venezuela.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a quick meeting with his counterpart from France, Enmanuel Macron, whose administration has been willing to mediate in the dialogues between Chavismo and the opposition.

The conversation took place in the middle of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27) which is celebrated in Egypt. There, Maduro told him alongside him that Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly, will attend the Paris Forum for Peace, to which the chief negotiator of the Unitarian Platform, Gerardo Blyde, was also invited.

With the help of an interpreter, both presidents shook hands. “How is he doing?” Macron asked Maduro. “Getting better and better!”, responded euphorically Maduro, who took the opportunity to invite the Frenchman to Caracas.

“There goes an envoy for the conference you have, Jorge Rodríguez. With him you can talk in confidence. Absolute confidence,” Maduro told him.

At the end of the dialogue, Macron promised Maduro that he will call him to hold a more extended conversation and also mentioned Colombia, a country that in recent months has sought to involve Venezuela again in the international sphere.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

